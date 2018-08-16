Join A Canoe Race on the Mississippi River Saturday

UNDATED -- You can take a trip down the Mississippi River this weekend. The 4th annual "Mighty Miss. Race" is being hosted by the Minnesota Canoe Association.

Race Director Roland Ring-Jarvi says a lot of competitive canoeists will be there, but it is open to novices too.

What I'm trying to do is expand it to citizens to get out and paddle on the Mississippi. It's a fun river to paddle. It's a safe river. This time of the year the water levels are low, so it's very safe paddling, and it's warm if you were to fall in you're going to be fine.

The 55-mile trip starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Cloud's Beaver Island Park near St. Cloud State University. The 25-mile trip starts at 10:30 a.m. in Monticello. And, the 12-mile trip starts at noon in Elk River. Everyone will end their trips at a park in Champlin.

Ring-Jarvi says canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards are all acceptable.

You can either sign-up ahead of time online or on-site on race day.