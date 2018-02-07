Johnson, Walz Get Gubernatorial Boost From Caucus Voting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Democrats and Republicans have chosen their favorites in the wide-open race for governor.

Rep. Tim Walz was leading five fellow Democrats in a preference poll among voters conducted at Tuesday's precinct caucuses as results still were being counted early Wednesday. And 2014 GOP nominee Jeff Johnson cruised to a commanding victory among Republicans with more than 45 percent of the vote.

The straw poll testing of gubernatorial candidates' support was the main event of Tuesday's precinct caucuses, the first chance for voters to get involved in a busy 2018 campaign season. But the results of such polls are rarely indicative of which candidates will win the nomination.

Early results also showed a large number of undecided voters in both parties.