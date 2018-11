St. John's pounded Martin Luther 84-6 Saturday in the 1st round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Collegeville.

St. John's led 42-0 at the end of the 1st quarter and 56-6 at halftime. Jackson Erdmann threw for 289 yards and 6 touchdowns and Zack Ernst ran for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Johnnies.

St. John's improved to 11-0. The Johnnie's will host Whitworth University of Spokane, Washington Saturday November 24 at noon.