Johnnies Keep Season Alive with Win over Whitworth

The undefeated St. John’s University football team took down Whitworth University 45-24 in the second round of the NCAA Division III Championships on Saturday.

The Johnnies scored the first points with a 5-yard touchdown reception by tight end Jared Streit and maintained a led the entire game. Quarterback Jackson Erdmann passed for 305 yards and 5 touchdowns. Running back Kenny Udoibok also rushed for a touchdown.

The Johnnies improve to a 12-0 record and will travel to Belton, Texas to take on The University of Mary Hardin – Baylor in a quarterfinal game on Dec. 1st.