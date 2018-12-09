Johnnies Cruise Past Pipers

The St. John’s University basketball team took down Hamline in a MIAC game at home on Saturday. The Johnnies have now won 17 consecutive regular-season home games going back to the 2016-17 season.

SJU played dominantly, shooting 60 percent in the first half. They entered the break with a 45-33 lead. That trend continued into the second half, and the Pipers couldn’t close the gap to fewer than 8 points.

Jubie Alade led the team in scoring with 19 points. David Stokman added 17. Lucas Walford posted his third double-double of the season.

The Johnnies improve to 6-1 and will travel to Winona to take on Saint Mary's University on Wednesday, Dec. 12th.