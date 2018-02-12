Johnnies Chemistry Vital To Success on Basketball Court [VIDEO]

COLLEGEVILLE -- It's been a season to remember for the St. John's University men's basketball team.

The 6th ranked Johnnies are currently 21-2 on the season and on Saturday clinched the MIAC Championship for the first time since 2001.

Senior Guard Garrett Goetz says from player 1-15 the teams chemistry has been key to their success.

"I think that's one of the reasons we've had so much success on the floor. We all trust each other and really care about those relationships off the floor as well."

The Johnnies have been dominating Division III basketball this season, including putting together a 16-game winning streak. Head Coach Pat McKenzie says the play and leadership of his seniors has been a huge asset to the team.

"We are fortunate to have five seniors and they've been around the block a few times. I think they've set the tone on how we prepare and that's been a huge advantage for us this year."

The team now looks to continue that momentum into the playoffs. The Johnnies will be a Number 1 seed and have a first round bye. However, Senior Guard Brent Hentges knows there is still a lot of work to be done.

"There is no easy game in this conference. So we will be ready to go for those games and hopefully we can keep it rolling at the national tournament."

St. John's University will wrap up the regular season with a game against Gustavus Adolphus Wednesday and St. Thomas Saturday. The team will host a playoff game on February 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at Sexton Arena.