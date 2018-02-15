Johnnies, Blazers Basketball Teams Continue To Roll
The St. John's and College of St. Benedict basketball teams continued their winning ways Wednesdays with wins in their respective games against Gustavus. The Johnnies defeated the Gusties 78-73, while the Blazers picked up a 66-62 win.
SJU senior David Stokman reached the 1,000 career point plateau while also leading the team with 22 points. Jubie Alade added 18 points in the win for the Johnnies ((22-2, 18-1 MIAC).
St. John's will play against St. Thomas Saturday afternoon in St. Paul.
The Blazers were led by Chelsey Guetter's 18 points and nine rebounds, and Nikki Fokken added 13 points in the win. CSB will also play at St. Thomas Saturday afternoon.