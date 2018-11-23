St. John's football hosts Whitworth University (Washington) Saturday at noon in the 2nd round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Collegeville. The Johnnies are unbeaten at 11-0 while Whitworth is 10-0. Both teams posted dominating wins in the first round. The Johnnies defeated Martin Luther 84-6 while Whitworth disposed of Claremont 48-6.

Whitworth is averaging 40.3 points and posting an average of 461.3 yards per game. St. John's head coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON today to talk about the matchup.