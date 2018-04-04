John Thomas Welle, 67, Albany

September 6, 1950 – April 3, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of John T. Welle, 67, Albany, will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Albany. Fr. Jason Welle, OFM will officiate and ennichement will take place immediately afterwards in the parish cemetery. John passed away Tuesday at his home in Albany. There will be a visitation two hours prior to services at the church. Arrangements are being made with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, Albany.

John was born on September 6, 1950 to Ervin and Audrey (Obermiller) Welle in Albany, the fourth of eight children in the family. He graduated from Albany High School then received a football scholarship from North Dakota State University, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree. He played on a national championship team for the Bison and his passion for football always remained with him, particularly in his later years. In 1973, John married Sandra Walz at her home parish in Moorhead and they settled in Albany, where he lived the rest of his life. John and Sandy welcomed two sons to complete their family. John primarily worked as a car salesman, for many years at Welle, Inc. in Albany and later for other dealerships in the area. He was a physically strong man with a soft and gentle heart. John was a highly social person who regularly shared his big smile and warm sense of humor with his many friends in town. He had a great love for golf and proudly organized an annual scramble tournament at the Albany Golf Course for many years.

John will be missed by his sons Fr. Jason Welle, OFM, Rome, Italy; Scott Welle, Minneapolis; his brother Patrick, sister Judy, sister Linda, brother Mark, brother Gary, sister Mary; and many other friends and family.

John is preceded in death by his loving wife Sandra, his parents Ervin and Audrey and his infant sister Mary.

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me.” – Psalm 23