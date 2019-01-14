December 28, 1956 - January 9, 2019

John R. Von Itter, 62, of Little Falls, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on January 9th, 2019 at his home in Little Falls. A private family service will be held.

John was born on December 28, 1956 in Patterson, New Jersey. After growing up in West Milford, he and his parents moved to Little Falls, Minnesota, where they had spent many memorable summer vacations visiting his brother Joe and family. It was here where he would spend his adult life. John had a long career at Larson Boat Works. John loved animals so much, whether domesticated or wild. He loved to tell the stories of all the different animals and pets that he had cared for over the years. John was also known for his sense of humor and taste in music, he couldn’t stop himself from snapping his fingers and moving to the beat. He loved himself a groovy tune! In addition to music, he loved to share his love for classic movies and tv shows. He just loved to laugh. John was very passionate about what he believed in and loved his daughters more than they could have realized. He is survived by his two daughters, Faith Von Itter and fiance Jonathan Ingersoll, and Gabrielle Vicnaire and husband Andrew and beloved grandson Zebadiah Bear, brother, Robert Von Itter, and nieces and nephews; Joseph Von Itter, Stephen Von Itter, Christine Von Itter, Timothy Von Itter, Heidi Von Itter, and Amy Von Itter. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Jeannette Von Itter and older brother Joseph Von Itter. A celebration of life will take place in Maine where his two daughters live, where he always wanted to be.

As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, my God

My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. When can I go and meet with God?

Psalms 42:1-2