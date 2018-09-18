July 23, 1942 - September 18, 2018

John P. Schmitz, 76, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. John graduated in 1960 from Marshall High School in Minneapolis. He completed his technical training at Dunwoody Institute which began his career as a union electrician. His education was interrupted by his call to duty to the United States Air Force. He and his wife, Marlyn, were married in 1965 and moved to Green Lake in 1968. They bought a basement house and added on the top in 1970 in time to welcome son Greg. Daughter Andrea was born two years later. The family loved being on the lake and over the years fished, water skied, pontooned, sailed, canoed, knee boarded, and snowmobiled.

John loved hunting, especially ducks. He enjoyed many trips over the years with friends and family. A fishing trip to Alaska was a highlight in his life. His most favorite love was spending time with family.

John worked as a union electrician for 38 years in the Minneapolis area. He was a proud member of IBEW Local 292.

He is survived by wife, Marlyn; children, Greg (Joey), Andrea (Brian) Voelker; and grandchildren, Jake, Mattie, Alaina, and Chloe; sister, Barb (John) Hughes; and many other loving family members and friends.

John was preceded in death by parents, Greg and Marie Schmitz; and siblings, Thomas, James, and Mary.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 21 at Northern Lights Banquet Center. Memorials preferred to the family for a scholarship fund in John’s name or Princeton Food Pantry.