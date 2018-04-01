John P. “Jackie” Arnold, 64, Shoreview
July 15, 1953 - March 26, 2018
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Tuesday at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie, for John P. “Jackie” Arnold, age 64 of Shoreview, who passed away on Monday at the Lake Owasso Residence in Shoreview. Fr. Mark Willenbring will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.
John Paul Arnold was born on July 15, 1953 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Victor and Lucille (Bokinskie) Arnold. He lived in the St. Paul area his entire life. He liked to fish, go on boat rides and sit in the sunshine.
John is survived by his sister, Marilyn Arnold, White Bear Lake; brother, Roger Arnold, Shoreview; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.