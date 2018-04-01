John P. “Jackie” Arnold, 64, Shoreview

July 15, 1953 - March 26, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Tuesday at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie, for John P. “Jackie” Arnold, age 64 of Shoreview, who passed away on Monday at the Lake Owasso Residence in Shoreview. Fr. Mark Willenbring will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.