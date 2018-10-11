John P. Crosswhite, 69, St. Joseph

August 7, 1949 - October 9, 2018

Memorial services for John P. Crosswhite will be at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Joseph. John unexpectedly passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at the age of 69. Pastor Leigh Harrison will officiate.

Visitation will be at 10:30 am until the time of services at the funeral home in St. Joseph.

John was born on August 7, 1949 in Seattle, Washington to Vesper “Pete” and Lucille (Stevens) Crosswhite. He married Dana L. Coleman on August 9, 1996 in Rapid City, South Dakota. John was employed by St. Cloud State University for over 35 years retiring on November 13, 2016.

John was the most loving, compassionate, giving man anyone could imagine. He always gave from his heart. He was the best daddy ever. John enjoyed riding his Harley and fostering many reptiles. A recent passion of John’s was shooting his crossbow. He loved his family so very much and will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his wife, Dana; mother of his daughters, Kathy; daughters, Jennifer Gamble of Centerville, Heather of St. Cloud, and Stacy of Foley; stepsons, Anton and Murray Dirks of St. Joseph; ten grandchildren, Brandon, Jordan, Keisha, Tyler, Trisha, Devon, Brittany, Sierra, Bella, and Riley; sisters, Marlene (Scot) Dannenbring and Lillie (Marty) Eisenbraun of Rapid City, South Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Chuck; son-in-law, Brad Gamble; stepsons, Martin and David Dirks.