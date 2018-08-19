John M. Spanier, 66, Sartell

February 8, 1952 - August 17, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Friday, August 24th, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for John M. Spanier age 66 who died suddenly on Friday at his home in Sartell. Reverend Tim Baltes will officiate, and burial will be at Assumption cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Friday at St. Francis Xavier in Sartell.

John was born February 8, 1952 in St. Cloud to Joseph & Juletta (Ehresmann) Spanier. He married Linda Dlugosch on August 29, 1987 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell. John worked as a banker, restauranteur and Investment Advisor for many years. He attended St. Mary's elementary school, St. John's Prep and graduated with a Marketing degree from St. Cloud State University. John spent his junior year of high school as one of the first classes of exchange students at the Stift Melk in Melk, Austria.

John grew up in several family owned food and beverage businesses and he rose to take over and rename the Original Restaurant on St. Germain in St. Cloud. John was also involved in other restaurant developments. He successfully transitioned to become an Associate Vice President, Investment Officer at Dain Rauscher Investment firm in St. Cloud for 20 years. John was involved in many community organizations and activities over the years. He was especially committed to efforts promoting Cancer research as he kicked Multiple Myeloma to the curb for more than 20 years. His willingness to be part of several, very successful clinical trials at the Mayo Clinic kept him and others alive and is an example of how important it is to support medical research.

John was always "living the dream" as he spent more than 40 years on the Mississippi River enjoying the view and boating with Linda, Paul and his many great neighbors and friends. His passions included golf, travel and the beauty of the Colorado Mountains in all seasons. He and Linda spent the past 10 winters in Scottsdale, Arizona enjoying the desert, mountains and warm, sunny lazy days. John always said "Life is Good"!

John was the best husband, father, sibling, son and friend. We loved him with all our heart and soul just as he loved us. He will be missed every moment of every day.

John is survived by his wife, Linda of Sartell; son, Paul (Natalie Boegeman) of St. Paul; brothers and sister, Eric (Margaret) of Fort Collins, CO; Mary Francois of St. Cloud; Charlie of St. Cloud and many extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Leona Dlugosch, sisters-in-law Shirley Dlugosch and Teri Dlugosch, and nephew Ben Spanier. Memorials are preferred to the International Myeloma Foundation, Mayo Clinic Rochester Hematology/Oncology, or Centracare Coborn Cancer Center.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.