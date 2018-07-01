John M. Saatzer, 86, St. Cloud

October 14, 1931 - June 30, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, July 6, 2018 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for John M. Saatzer, age 86, of St. Cloud. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. John passed away June 30, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

John was born October 14, 1931 in St. Cloud to Michael and Mary (Weller) Saatzer. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1950 – 1952. He married Genny Kotschevar on June 29, 1954 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked for the Railroad for 42 years and retired as Conductor in 1993. He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, the Valhalla Detachment of the Marine Corps League, VFW Post 428, American Legion Post 428, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie 622, BN Vets and NARVRE.

John will be remembered for his love of dancing and was a member of the Polka Hoppers, love of birds, keeping a meticulous lawn, playing harmonica and was most known for his infamous train whistle.

John is survived by the love of his life, Genny his wife of 64 years, daughters Sandy (Patrick) Walsh of Atwater, Jan (Bob) Bach of St. Cloud and Debbie (Greg) Bearson of Sartell, grandchildren Michael, Ryan, Brady, Casey, and Maddie, great grandson Mickey, and sister Laverne Halupczok of St. Cloud.