John “Jack” A. Jasken, 84, Sartell

December 29, 1933 - January 20, 2018

Mass of Christian burial will be at 1PM on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Country Manor Chapel, Sartell for John “Jack” A. Jasken, age 84, of Sartell who passed away peacefully Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. LeRoy Maus will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Wednesday at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the Country Manor Chapel.

Jack was born December 29, 1933 in Ogema, MN to John and Gertrude (Pawlak) Jasken. He was born three months prematurely and his mother had to place him in a shoe box on the oven door to keep him warm; to this day he is proud to tell new friends this part of his life. Jack married Mildred “Millie” Boesl on December 29, 1955 in the “church that Jack built,” Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Mount Carmel, ND. He worked as a mason for several companies, most recently at Royl Masonry until his retirement in 1996. He was a proud member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers and the MN/ND Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local Union 1. Jack is a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud and a past member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud; he walked strongly in his faith encouraging his children to walk beside him. There were two things that would always bring a tear to Jack’s eye: the pride he felt from working 50 years as a mason, and having “the best damn kids anyone could ever ask for.” He was a master craftsman, who could build anything by just looking at a picture and drawing up a plan. He enjoyed watching his sons & grandson play youth and high school hockey and always fondly recalled coaching his sons to the city championship. Jack was hard-working, provider for his family, funny, loving, caring, and proud. He was a gentle giant with a big heart and was simply the best. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Jack is survived by his wife, Millie of Sartell; children, Sharon Rassier of Sauk Rapids, Kathy (Steve) Orn of York, SC, Mike (Phyllis) of Gilbert, AZ, Mark of Gilbert, AZ; Kim (Jeff) Long of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Priscilla (George) Poehls of Fargo, ND, Gerry (David) Mertens of Zapata, TX; sister-in-law, Lori Jasken of Fargo, ND; 12 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mary Jasken, and Steve Jasken.