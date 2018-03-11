John J. Huver, 80, Rice

May 20, 1937 - March 9, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, March 15, 2018 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for John J. Huver, age 80, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church in St. Stephen.

John was born May 20, 1937 in Morrison County to Joseph and Katherine (Priglmeier) Huver. He left home at an early age to work and lived in Rice most of his life. John married Roselyn Popp on February 3, 1959. He was an active member at St. Stephen Catholic Church and was also a former member of the Lions Club. John was a foreman for Hardrives retiring in 1999. He was a hard worker and liked to be outside keeping busy with yard work, cutting wood, fishing and hunting. He was always dependable for making a good decision and did what needed to be done. John loved his family, especially his grandchildren.