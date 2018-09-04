John J. “Bud” Streitz, 93, St. Cloud

September 13, 1924 - September 4, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for John J. “Bud” Streitz, age 93, of St. Cloud. Bud passed away peacefully on September 4, 2018. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum with full military honors.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday, both at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday at the church.

Bud was born September 13, 1924 in St. Cloud to Theodore and Elizabeth (Richter) Streitz. After graduating from St. Cloud Cathedral in 1942, he attended St. John’s University where he studied business and played baseball. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, in the Pacific Theatre, which included the Aleutian Islands. After his honorable discharge, he returned to St. Cloud and went to work as the City Clerk for the City of St. Cloud for the next 37 years. Bud had the privilege of being appointed City Clerk by 7 mayoral administrations. Upon his retirement it was noted that he was the longest serving City Clerk in the State of Minnesota. He married Cleo Frank on September 3, 1956 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Knights of Columbus Council 961, VFW Post 428, American Legion Post 76, and St. Cloud Eagles Aerie 622.

Bud will be remembered for his love of sports, which included baseball, bowling and golf. He enjoyed the outdoors, both hunting and fishing. All his interests were superseded by his love for family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bud is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Cleo, children Robert (Kay) of Champlin, Beth (Jim†) Mueller of Luxemburg, Kathy (Craig) Hanson of Fergus Falls, Patty (Tom) Waletzko of St. Cloud and Steve (Katie) of St. Cloud, 13 grandchildren: Ashley, Benjamin and Nick Streitz, Alison (James) Robertson, Sarah (Jeff) Reiter, Matthew (Katie) Mueller, Laura (Trevor) Gervais and David Hanson, Jennifer (Ben) Johnson, John Waletzko and Stephanie Waletzko, Tyler and Brian Streitz, 10 great grandchildren: Riley, Mae, Grace, Bria, Bryce, Lydia, Isaiah, Aysa, McKinley and Tate, and one expected great grandchild.

Preceding Bud in death were his parents, infant son William, son-in-law Jim Mueller and brothers Albert, Julius and Roman and sister Mary Schmidt.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Ridgeview Memory Care and CentraCare Hospice for their kind and loving care.

Memorials are preferred to Holy Spirit Parish in lieu of flowers.