May 29, 1930 - January 25, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of John F. Trebtoske, 88, of St. Cloud will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. John passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

John was born on May 29, 1930 in St. Cloud to John A. and Mary (Umerski) Trebtoske. He graduated from Technical High School in 1948 and also furthered his education in Indianapolis. John married Lois Kjos on August 3, 1953 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and they raised six children. He was employed at Pyrefax Gas Company and NSP for 36 years. He has been retired for 26 years. John was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish and the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

He enjoyed wood-working, fishing, hunting, going to the casino, trips to the cabin and making Bouja on Labor Day weekend. John treasured spending time with his family.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Lois of 65 years; children, Linda (Gordy) Lahr of St. Cloud, John of McGrath, Rick (Ruth) of St. Cloud, Don (Shari) of St. Cloud, Jim (Jamie) of Cambridge, William (Carrie) of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and Clemans; and sisters Evelyn Benn and Bernadine Wenner.

A special thank you to Dr. Lalley and Quiet Oaks Hospice House.