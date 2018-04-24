John Charles Stewart, 73, Long Prairie

July 29, 1944 - April 23, 2018

John Charles Stewart, age 73, of Long Prairie, passed away on April 21, 2018. John grew up in Bloomington where his family owned Shady Valley Riding Stable. He will be dearly missed by all family members and friends. John is preceded in death by father, Allan; mother, Verna; brothers, Phil, Donald and sister, Kathy. John is survived by brothers, Bob (Syd) and Jim (Monica); many nieces; nephews and friends.