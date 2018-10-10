John “Big John” Niewind, 77

December 3, 1940 - October 9, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for John “Big John” Niewind age 77, who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home.

John was born on December 3, 1940 in Richmond to Albin M. and Estella C. (Blasius) Niewind. He married Darlene Silbernick on June 11, 1971 in Waite Park, MN. John worked for Cold Spring Granite for 28 years and later worked for Electrolux until his retirement. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, stockcar racing, storytelling, and being with his family.

He is survived by his children, Rhonda (Amos) Studer, John (Janet), Cindy (Michael) Olberding, Jay (Annette), Troy (Dawn), Sara; siblings Carol (Denis) Holthaus, Mike (Kathy) Niewind, Chuck (Alice) Niewind, Kathy (Mike) Phillipp, Joe (Char) Niewind, Sue (Richard) Burg; 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene; sister, Joann Ripplinger; grandchildren, Shawn, and Amy Vanderpool.

John’s family would like to thank CentraCare Homecare Hospice for the care given to John.