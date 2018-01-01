John B. Petron, 57, Sauk Rapids

October 15, 1960 - December 28, 2017

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 5, 2017 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph for John B. Petron, age 57, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Jenny Thul will officiate and burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church in St. Joseph.

John was born October 15, 1960 in St. Cloud to Eugene & Rosella (Zulkoski) Petron. He married Mary Dorio on April 20, 1985 in Waite Park. John lived in the St. Cloud area all of his life. He was the owner/operator of Petron Vending for 14 years, retiring in 2014. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a loving, caring, compassionate and strong-willed man.

John is survived by his children, Megan Petron of Monticello and Jake (Sadie) Petron of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Alexia, Audym, Landon, Riley, Isabella and Liam; sisters and brothers, Jan (John) Barthelemy of Sauk Rapids, Tom (Mary Ann) Petron of St. Cloud, Donna Petron of Waite Park, Sandy (Ron) Erickson of Alexandria, and Mary (Carl) Traut of Sartell; and sisters-in-law, Sherry Petron of Sauk Rapids and Sherri Petron of Sartell. John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary on Jan. 4, 2004; and brothers, Harvey, David, Roger and Mike.