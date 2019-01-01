John A. Anderson, 60, St. Cloud

May 9, 1958 - December 24, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be at 2 PM on Friday, January 11, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for John A. Anderson, 60, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, December 24. Visitation will be from 12 - 3 PM at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

John was born on May 9, 1958 to Robert and Ruth (Willenborg) Anderson in Sterling, Illinois. He married Karen Haas on June 5, 1993 in Walker, MN. John and Karen moved to the St. Cloud region in 2001. John worked as a sales representative for over 40 years. He sold a variety of different things including home improvement items. John was a strong, brave, direct and loving person who always viewed everything in a positive light. He was loved by many especially his family who was everything to him. He lived his life not worrying about the little things, often saying “it is what it is.” John enjoyed fishing, western films, sports, yard work and taking on different house projects. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Anderson of St. Cloud; daughter, Rachel (Scott) Grimes of Ramsey; mother, Ruth Anderson of Brooklyn Park; siblings, Eric (Louella) Anderson of Eden Prairie, Margaret (Kent) Haglund of Dayton, Carl (Michelle) Anderson of Maple Grove, Sue (Kevin) Eull of St. Michael, and Mary (Steve) Nowakowski of Rochester.

He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Gina and his father, Robert.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.