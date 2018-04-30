Job Fair For Veterans Friday [AUDIO]

The St. Cloud V.A. is holding a veterans job fair Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the St. Cloud V.A. Auditorium. The event is for veterans who are looking for entry level through skills position jobs. More than 20 different employers will be attending the event and some may be interviewing interested people onsite. I talked with the event coordinator Brad Steele on WJON today. Listen to that conversation below.