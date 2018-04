ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud residents new to the area, and our country, can attend a job fair Wednesday.

The New American Job Fair runs from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. at the St. Cloud Workforce Center at 1542 Northway Drive.

The event is being hosted by the Immigrant Employment Connection Group.

For more information call:

Angie Dahle 320-308-5334

Kelly Gerads 320-308-5814