Joanne Meyer, 78, Foley

February 6, 1940 - August 27, 2018

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, for Joanne Meyer, age 78, who passed away peacefully at the Heritage of Foley Nursing Home on August 27, 2018. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date.

Joanne Colleen Meyer was born on February 6, 1940, to Boyd and F. Lorraine (Jenson) Myers. After she graduated from Cambridge High School, Joanne married Carl Meyer on November 25, 1960, in Mason City, Iowa. She was a bus driver for the Princeton School District for over 30 years. Joanne drove bus for and chaperoned marching band students, including her own children, with trips to Texas and Florida. She enjoyed camping, fishing, especially at Lake Emily, and traveling. Joanne will be missed by all who knew her.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Carl; children, Billy Joe (Jody) Meyer of Princeton, Bradley (Toby) Meyer of Princeton, Kerry (Ann) Meyer of Pillager, and Renee (Marty) Dopp of Zimmerman; sisters, Phyllis Lindberg and Bonnie Brunson; brother, Rodney Myers; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Delores O’Flanagan; and brothers, Lyle Myers and Robert Myers.