Joanne Marie Larson, Ph.D., 59, St. Cloud

March 20, 1958 - October 28, 2017

Joanne Larson passed away peacefully of heart failure on October 28, 2017, surrounded by her family.

Memorial service Saturday, November 4, 11:00 am at the Newman Center at St. Cloud State University. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Newman Center. Burial will be at a later date in North Dakota. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Joanne graduated from Edgeley HS, Edgeley, ND. She received her B.A. at UM-Duluth, her M.Ed. from the U of Arizona, and her Ph.D. from the University of North Dakota.

Her career included teaching in Arizona, Kansas, Montana, and most recently, St Cloud State University as Associate Professor in the Department of Teacher Development. She enjoyed teaching graduate literacy courses and was an avid reader of all types of literature.

Joanne is survived by her parents Robert and Margaret Larson, Edgeley, ND, sisters Linda (Andy Lindberg), Mendota Heights, MN, Barbara Buss (Wayne), Yankton, SD, Mary Korth (Larry), Davenport, FL, brothers Richard (Maribeth), Fayetteville, GA, Edward (Lonnie), Fargo, ND, Donald (Bonnie), Jamestown, ND, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also remembered by many devoted friends and grateful students.