Joanne Gapinski, 84, Foley

July 27, 1934 - August 20, 2018

Joanne Gapinski, age 84 of Foley, died suddenly on August 20, 2018 doing one of the many things she loved, delivering vegetables and visiting with neighbors. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 25, 2018 at St. Joesph's Catholic Church, Morrill. Rev. Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, August 24th at the Foley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Christian Mothers Rosary will be at 4:00 PM followed by the Parish Prayers at 5:00 PM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Joanne Catherine Gapinski was born on July 28, 1934 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to August and Susan (Risco) Ratke. She met the love of her life, Joseph F. Gapinski, at a train station in Minneapolis as Joe was returning from the Korean War. The couple married on September 20, 1955 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. They began their farming journey in 1955 at the little farm on the hill. The couple raised three children; Ken, JoLene and Alan. Joanne cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. She was always on the move, whether it be in the barn feeding calves or her beloved cats. She could be seen working in her immaculate garden daily. Many people called her the, "Dill Lady" as her dill was like diamonds. Joanne looked forward to the summer gatherings where she'd visit with neighbors and relatives and bring her famous desserts and raspberry pie. Canning was her favorite time of year and she was famous for her canned pickles, beans and peas. She was a member of St. Joesph's Catholic Church and the Christian Mother's.

Joanne is survived by her children, Ken, Senoia, Georgia; JoLene (Joe) Morgan, Minneapolis and Alan 'Hippie', of Morrill, grandchildren; Katerina 'Kat' Gapinski, August G. Smith and Elerson G. Smith. She is also survived by her sisters; Dianne Brenny and Natalie (Ruben) Przybilla and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Joseph, and a brother, LeRoy Ratke.