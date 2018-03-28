Joanne E. “Joan” Peterson (Shaw), 83, Sauk Rapids

September 12, 1934 - March 27, 2018

Memorial services celebrating the life of the Joanne E. “Joan” Peterson (Shaw), 83, of Sauk Rapids will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Community Church in Sauk Rapids. Joan passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Rev. Dr. Yolanda Denson-Byers will officiate.

Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Community Church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Joan was born on September 12, 1934 in St. Cloud to the late Joseph and Ann (Laird) Knese. She graduated from Mount St. Mary’s High School in St. Paul in 1952. She married Richard Shaw and together they had seven children. She later married Julian Peterson and he passed away in 2010. Joan was employed by Tri County Action Program for 23 years until her retirement.

Joan was very active with many community outreach and human services organizations and served on various boards. Joan started the first Food Shelf in St. Cloud, was instrumental with the Boys and Girls Club, the Salvation Army and St. Cloud legal aid. In 1996 Joan received the Virginia McKnight Binger Unsung Hero Award from the McKnight Foundation. Also, because of her strong commitment to serving others, Joan was invited to the White House and met with then President Carter during a dinner event. Joan devoted much of her life to helping those less fortunate. Joan's passion for helping others continued up to her passing.

She treasured spending time with her family. She also enjoyed watching birds, nature and her flowers. She will be remembered for her compassion, generosity, dedication and love of helping others.

She is survived by her children, Kathryn Shaw (Cliff Moran) of St. Cloud, Patricia (David) Roberts of St. Cloud, Susan (Herman) Hollermann of Avon, Michelle (Gene) Lemke of Sauk Rapids, William (Elena) Shaw of Sauk Rapids, Barbara (Dan) Schirmers of Sauk Rapids; 12 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and one on the way; one great great granddaughter, Teagan; and sisters, Dorothy Doyle of Florida and Ginger Hollenkamp of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian; former husband, Richard Shaw; daughter, Mary Shaw; brothers, Donald “Tubby”, Charles and Harold Knese.

A heartfelt thank you to mom’s dear friends, Laura Hansen and family and Mary Spencer. Also, we would like to thank Dr. John Sebas, St. Croix Hospice and the Good Shephard Community for their kind and compassionate care.