Joanne (Butala) Rausch, 87, Richmond

September 24, 1930 - February 3, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 9, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Joanne (Butala) Rausch, age 87, who died Saturday at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m.- 10:45 a.m., Friday, February 9, 2018 in the church gathering space.

Joanne was born in Richmond, MN to Anthony and Julitta (Helsper) Butala. She worked at Rocori High School for many years until retirement. It was a job she truly loved. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Joanne will forever be remembered for her kindness, positive attitude and her great sense of humor.

Survivors include her daughter, Patti (Brad) McMurray and granddaughter, Mia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Rausch; son, Dick Rausch and parents, Julitta and Anthony Butala.