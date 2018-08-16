JoAnn R. Heen, 66, Andover

January 12, 1952 – August 15, 2018

JoAnn Roberta Heen, age 66, Andover, MN, died Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at North Memorial Hospital, Robbinsdale, MN.

Funeral services will be Monday, August 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

JoAnn was born January 12, 1952 in Crosby, MN to George E. and Roberta (Caruth) Heen. She was employed by the Anoka County Work Force Center, Anoka, MN. JoAnn enjoyed concerts, family, social time with friends, vacations and traveling. Hawaii was her favorite place to go. JoAnn loved helping others and was very passionate about her job.

Survivors include son Andrew Christopher Heen (Christopher Soto); daughter Berit Elizabeth Heen (Jason Wateland); grandson Noah; sister-in-law Sande Rud, and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Kenneth Truman Rud.

Memorials are preferred.