Joan Keppers, 63, and Bob Keppers, 72, Avon

Joan Keppers, 63, Avon

February 16, 1955 - December 16, 2018

Bob Keppers, 72, Avon

May 11, 1946 - December 16, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Friday, December 21, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, MN. Visitation will be held from 4 - 8 PM Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the church and one hour prior to the service on Friday, December 21, 2018 at the church. Parish prayers will take place Thursday at 4 PM. Interment will follow at St. Benedict’s Cemetery in Avon, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Avon.

Bob and Joan Keppers, ages 72 and 63, of Avon, died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 16, 2018 near Avon, MN.

Bob was born May 11, 1946 in Avon, MN to Phillip and Lucy (Merkling) Keppers. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School. He helped out on the family farm until enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1965. He served one tour of duty in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1968.

Joan was born February 16, 1955 in North Prairie, MN to Herbert and Helen (Surma) Hurdt. She graduated in 1973 from Royalton High School and worked on the family farm.

Bob and Joan met each other while playing softball. They were married October 16, 1976 at Holy Cross Church in North Prairie, MN. They farmed and raised their family near Avon, MN. Bob drove truck for WD Scepaniak of Holdingford, MN for 26 years. Joan managed the farm when Bob was driving truck, took care of her family, was a daycare provider and taught religion classes.

Bob enjoyed exploring the open road, eating at various restaurants, skating, tinkering in his shop, and doing mechanic work. Joan enjoyed gardening, music, quilting, sewing, crafts, baking, coordinating events for the annual Fall Day, and celebrating the Christmas season. Together they enjoyed farming, horses, playing cards, deer hunting, dancing, helping people out, relaxing by the Mississippi river, spending time with children and grandchildren, and visiting relatives and friends.

Bob and Joan are survived by their children: Aaron (Lori) Keppers of Avon, MN; Elaine (Jason) Thelen of Holdingford, MN; Alexis (Jesse) Lutgen of Avon, MN; and Lisa Keppers of Avon, MN. Bob and Joan enjoyed spending time with their 6 grandchildren: Lucy Thelen, Allie Thelen, Eli Thelen, Vivian Lutgen, Megan Keppers, and Jacob Lutgen. They leave behind their dog Cody. They are also survived by their siblings: Paul Keppers of St Francis, MN, Elmer Keppers of Avon, MN, Ella Budde of Albany, MN, Ruth Kosel of St. Cloud, MN, Donnie Hurdt of North Prairie, MN and Anne Legatt of Rice, MN. They were preceded in death by their parents and Robert’s siblings; Eva Schwinghammer, Adam Keppers, Susan Keppers, and Margaret Keppers.