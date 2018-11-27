Joan Helen Kotsmith, 84, Oak Park

May 30, 1934 - November 27, 2018

Joan Helen Kotsmith, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 27, 2018 in Foley, Minnesota from natural causes. Mass of Christian Burial for Joan will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 1, 2018 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-9 PM Friday evening at St. John’s Catholic Church and will continue one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Joan Helen (Latterell) Kotsmith was born May 30, 1934 in Foley, Minnesota to Dr. Albert and May (Wicklund) Latterell. She attended Foley High School where she was proud to be a Majorette in the high school band. A highlight was marching in the Minneapolis Aquatennial Parade. She attended the College of St. Benedict. On February 19, 1955 she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Bill Kotsmith. She would then join him in Colorado Springs, Colorado where he was stationed in the military. During this time, she worked at a dry cleaning shop. Chris, their son, was born there. After completing Bill’s military service, they returned to Foley. Her greatest joy was making a house a home for their seven children whom she raised with unconditional love and support. This carried over when becoming a grandmother and great grandmother. Joan was a devout Christian and a lifelong member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. She belonged to the Christian Mother’s Society, Rosary Society, and was a proud member of the Foley American Legion Auxiliary. Joan enjoyed water aerobics with her friends, occasionally going to the casino, golfing, tennis, ceramics, cross stitching, reading, cooking, camping, playing cards, watching the birds, and tending to her flower gardens. After the holidays, she spent many winters in Florida with Bill but always looked forward to coming home to be with her friends and family. Her tender smile and kindness gave way to a generous, gentle spirit for all who knew her.

Joan is survived by her husband of 63 wonderful years, Bill; children: Chris (Barb) Kotsmith of Foreston, Linda (Jeff) Zachman of Melrose, Cindy (Paul) Fleegel of St. Cloud, Ann Kotsmith of St. Cloud, Keith (Jane) Kotsmith of Oak Park, Ellen (Scott) Nathan of Avon, and Colleen Jackson of Sartell; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters: Pat (Chester) Patuzak of Washington and Jackie (David) Pattock of California; as well as many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and May; infant daughter, Julie Ann; infant granddaughter, Jackie Rose; sister, Sharon ‘Cherry’ Brenny; sister-in-law, Sheila Garceau; and brother-in-laws: Paul Garceau, Dennis Brenny, Jim Auers, Robert Borgert, and Jerome Grow.