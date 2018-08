d. August 7, 2018

Joan G. Ryland of St. Cloud, MN passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on August 7, 2018. She is survived by her husband, Charles “Mike” Ryland and her special friends in West Virginia, Minnesota and many other places.

There will be a viewing from 4-8PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud on Sunday, August 12, 2018.

Burial will be at 11AM on Monday, August 13, 2018 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.