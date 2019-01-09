Joan C. Ruhr, 80, St. Cloud

November 3, 1938 - January 8, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Friday, January 11, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Joan C. Ruhr, age 80 of St. Cloud who passed away January 8, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Joan was born on November 3, 1938 to Charles and Lucy (Heinen) Hemberger in St. Cloud. She married Dewayne B. Ruhr on July 16, 1960 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Joan was a lifelong resident of St. Cloud and was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, watching Minnesota sports including the Timberwolves, the Vikings, the Lynx and watching golf. Joan especially enjoyed spending time with family and keeping up with her granddaughters’ activities.

Survivors include her children, son, James of St. Paul and daughter, Sandra (Michael) Kirby of Sartell; grandchildren, Meghan Kirby and Rachel Kirby and sister-in-law, Constance Ruhr.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dewayne Ruhr (December 24, 1975); brother, Daniel Hemberger and sister, Shirley Stalberger.