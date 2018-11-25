Joan A. Hopke, 87, St. Cloud

August 1, 1931 – November 23, 2018

Joan Ann Hopke, age 87, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday November 23, 2018 at St. Benedicts Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Joan was born August 1, 1931 in St. Cloud, MN to Walter and Verena (Beumer) Voigt. She graduated from Cathedral High School, St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Hospital School of Medical Technology. She worked for many years as a registered medical technologist. First, at the St. Cloud Hospital, then in Austin, MN, in St. Paul she was the regional director of the American Red Cross Blood Bank. Moving back to St. Cloud she worked for the St. Cloud Medical Group. And finally she retired from the St. Cloud Correctional Facility. Joan was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, St. Augustine’s Christian Women, and St. Stephen’s Mission Group. She enjoyed travel, bridge, sewing and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Kurt (Laureen Knudsen) Hopke of Escondido, CA and Kara (Steven) Carlson of New Ulm; grandchildren, Barrett, Kate, Bennett and Brock, Carlson; sister, Mary Ellering of Gilbert, AZ; brothers, Alvin (Joyce) Voigt of St. Cloud and John (Dena) Voigt of St. Cloud, MN.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Hopke on June 9, 1992; 2 infant daughters; and sister, Donna Voigt.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud Parks and Recreation- for the Quarry Park Hopke Memorial Shelter.