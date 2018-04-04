Jimmy Butler Getting Close to Return

The Timberwolves have 4 regular season games remaining and the Wolves are currently holding the 7th spot in the Western Conference. Minnesota is hoping forward Jimmy Butler can return either Thursday or Friday from a knee injury.

Butler returned to practice with the Wolves yesterday and says he is "this close" to returning. He commented that the Wolves can play good defense but no coach can force someone to play hard. The comment seemed to take shots at some of the team's effort.

Wolves are 44-34 and could finish anywhere from 4th to 10th. Minnesota is just 1 game back of Utah and San Antonio for 4th/5th but only 2 games up on the 10th place Clippers and 1 game up on 9th place Denver.

The Wolves have 2 of their remaining 4 games with Denver including a big game at Denver Thursday night at 9:30pm, pregame on WJON at 9:00.