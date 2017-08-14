Jimmie Edmond DeMoss, Jr. , 74, Garrison

April 23, 1943 - August 13, 2017

There will be no services for Jimmie Edmond DeMoss, Jr. , age 74, of Garrison who died Sunday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell.

Jimmie was born April 23, 1943 in Knoxville, IA to Jimmie, Sr & Lucy (Faidley) DeMoss. He married Colleen Cowman on December 31, 1963 in Grinell, IA. Jimmie worked at McQuay, Inc. in Fairbault for over 40 years and moved to Garrison after his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and coin collecting. He was a caring, adventurous and supportive husband, father and grandfather.