Jersey Mike’s Subs Heading to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A popular sandwich restaurant is setting up shop in the Granite City.

Jersey Mike's Subs is in the process of moving into 3595 2nd Street South in St. Cloud, next to Cold Stone Creamery.

Josie Capozzi is Jersey Mike's Subs Vice President of Franchise Relations. She says the sandwich chain doesn't have an opening date scheduled yet but they will be hiring.

"As it gets closer to opening the franchisee will be recruiting team members, approximately 15-20."

If you want to taste test a sandwich, the next closest Jersey Mike's Subs is in Maple Grove.

Jersey Mike's Subs was established in 1956. They opened their first restaurant in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Last year, the company opened up over 170 new sub shops.