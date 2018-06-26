Jerry L. Whitcomb, 75, Columbus, MN

April 20, 1943 - June 25, 2018

Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at 11 AM at Christ Our Light North, Princeton, MN, for Jerry L. Whitcomb who passed away on Monday, June 25. Family and friends may call at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, from 4-7 PM on Monday, July 2 and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton.

Jerry was born to the late Mannie and Jessie (Cunningham) Whitcomb in Princeton, MN. He graduated from Princeton High School. Jerry served his Country in U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. For his professional career, Jerry was a truck driver for Kemps for over 30 years.

Jerry was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Woodcock Herbst American Legion Post 216 and past Commander, Christ Our Light Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, camping, his annual vacation at the lake, coffee time at Burger King, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his children, Jennifer (Marty) Fick of Princeton, Jessica (Matt) Grausam of Sleepy Eye, and Janell Whitcomb of Princeton; step-children, Roger (Kelly) Sargent of Springfield, Renae (Roy) Stanley of St. Peter, Roxie (Chuck) Schwab of Janesville, Amy (Scott) Eicher of Lino Lakes, and Joe Blaha of Owatonna; sister, Faye (Wallace) Olson of Brooklyn Park; 14 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.