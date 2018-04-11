Jerry Kramber, 71, Foley

August 23, 1946 - April 10, 2018

Jerry Kramber, age 71, of Foley passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Services celebrating the life of Jerry will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, April 13, 2018 at Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls at a later date.

Jerry Donald Kramber was born August 23, 1946 in Litchfield, Minnesota the son of Clarence and Violet (Thurber) Kramber. Following high school, Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army. On March 16, 1968, Jerry was united in marriage with Karen Keller at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The couple lived in St. Cloud for a number of years before moving to Foley. Jerry worked construction, worked as a granite cutter, and served St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in maintenance. He owned Radio Shack in Milaca and Foley TV & Video in Foley. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley and a Life Member of the Foley American Legion. Jerry was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen of Foley; children: Scott (Tanya) of Champlin and Craig (Malynda) of Garrison, ND; grandchildren: Abby, Dylan, Brittney, Alexys, Emma, Rachel, and Lucas; siblings: Terry of Glenwood, Cary of Georgia, and Butch of Glenwood; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary; and sister, Sherry Donabauer.