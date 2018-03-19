June 26, 1952 - March 18, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Jerome M. Salzer, 65, of St. Joseph will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Jerome passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Sunday, March 18, 2018 after a short battle with cancer. Reverend Nickolas Kleespie, OSB will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at the St. Joseph Parish Center Heritage Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Jerome was born on June 26, 1952 in Richmond, Minnesota to Francis and Lucille (Schroden) Salzer. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1970. After high school, he drove school bus for Trobec’s Bus Company while also farming with his dad. Jerome married Jean M. Sadlo on September 10, 1977 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Jerome farmed all of his life in the St. Joseph area. Over the years, he farmed with his father, brother, wife and sons. Jerome was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, the Minnesota Dairy Association and the St. Joseph Rod and Gun Club. He was proud of serving as the St. Joseph Township Supervisor for over 30 years

Jerome enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing cards, going to the lake, the Dairy Queen and tootling around the countryside. Above all, he treasured time with his family and his grandchildren looked up to him in so many ways.

Jerome will be remembered for his determination and for always helping/mentoring people in any way he could to achieve their goals. He will be dearly missed and was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jean; three sons, Jeff (Laura), David (Jenny), Terry (Jenna) all of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, Tyler, Kole, Sofia, Jack, Macy and Carson; brother, Don (Joyce) Salzer of Cold Spring; two sisters, Marlene (Jim) Dobmeier of Avon and Theresa (Bob) Mertes of St. Cloud; mother-in-law, Dorothy Sadlo; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents in 2004; nephew, Jacob Salzer in 1998; and father-in-law, Leo J. Sadlo in 2009.

A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice, St. Cloud Hospital and Coborn’s Cancer Center for their loving and professional care.

Memorials are preferred.