Jerome L. “Jerry” Johnson, 50, Sartell

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Jerome L. “Jerry” Johnson, age 50, of Sartell, who passed away on Friday, December 15, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jerry was born in Park Rapids on August 9, 1967 to Nels and Helen (Ruona) Johnson. He graduated from St. Cloud State. Jerry married Cheryl Breiland on May 13, 1995 in Green Lake, WI. He worked for Walmart for over 26 years, most recently in Management.

Jerry enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, family vacations and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Christopher and Nicholas; sister, Judy (John) Schoch Barnes, WI; as well as extended family and friends,