Jerome John William Raden, 76, Brainerd, formerly of St. Cloud

April 16, 1941 - March 21, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN for Jerome John William Raden, age 76 of Brainerd, MN formerly of St. Cloud, MN. Mr. Raden died on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at his home in Brainerd with his family at his side. The Reverend Timothy Gapinski will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday March 26, 2018 and on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. all at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 5:00 P.M. on Monday at Daniel Funeral Home.

Jerry was born on April 16, 1941, the son of William and Hildegard (Yaeger) Raden in St. Cloud, MN. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1961. On August 20, 1962, he was inducted into the U.S. Army. He served his country overseas in Germany as photo lab technician. He was honorably discharged on June 25, 1964. He re-enlisted into the U.S. Army on March 31, 1966. He again worked as a photo lab technician obtaining the rank of E-5. He served his country overseas in Vietnam, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star. He was honorably discharged on March 28, 1969.

After returning from the service, Jerry went to work at Franklin Manufacturing. On May 13, 1972, he was united in marriage to Linda Dondelinger at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Three children were born to this union. Jerry and Linda lived in St. Cloud until December of 2015 when they moved to Brainerd, MN. This has been their home since that time.

Jerry enjoyed playing cribbage, bowling and watching sports.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, Eagles Aerie #622 of St. Cloud, American Legion Silver Star Post 428 of Waite Park, V.F.W. Granite Post 428 of St. Cloud, and Sports Incorporated of St. Cloud.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son Paul; three sisters, Carol Raden, Collette Raden and Rosie Faerber; and one brother, Tom.