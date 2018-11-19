Jerome “Jerry” Witt, 86, Little Falls

1932 - 2018

Jerome “Jerry” Witt, 86 year old resident of Little Falls died Sunday, November 18 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, November 26 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church Belle Prairie with Father Matthew Langager officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 25 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Monday at the church. A full and complete notice will follow.