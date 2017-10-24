Jerome H. Torborg, 85, Richmond

October 23, 1931 - October 22, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Jerome H. Torborg, age 85, who died peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice House with his family at his side. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home.

Jerome was born in Richmond, MN to Henry and Frances (Braegelmann) Torborg. He married Virginia Kascht on April 26, 1961. Jerome was a farmer his whole life. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and fishing; especially sitting in his spear house. Jerome was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, where he was an adult mass service and an usher. He was also a member of Catholic United Financial and St. Gerard’s Mission Circle.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Virginia; children, Romie (Mona), Jerry (DeAnn), Roy (Sheila), Rich (Jill), Donna (Loren) Dingmann, Ruth (Dean) Kraemer, Joan (Kerry) Wieber, Bonnie (Greg) Holthaus; siblings, Bernice Evens, Herb (Emmy) Torborg, Urban Torborg, Vi Kalthoff, Sr. Mary Josephine Torborg, OSB; siblings-in-law, Ralph Buerman, Mary Helen Torborg, Delores Torborg; 20 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 2 infant children; siblings, Alice Lauer, Norb Torborg, Alfred Torborg, Monica Buerman, Trudy Torborg; siblings-in-law, Al Lauer, Ralph Evens, Ben Kalthoff, Kathy Torborg and JoAnn Torborg.