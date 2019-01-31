Jerome H. Buerman, 90, Richmond

July 3, 1928 – January 30, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Jerome “Jerry” Buerman, age 90, who died Wednesday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home.

Jerry was born on July 3, 1928 in Farming, MN to John and Mary (Vogt) Buerman. He served in the Army. Jerry married Genevieve “Jenny” Drontle on October 17, 1956 and they were blessed with 4 children. He was a dairy farmer and took over his family farm in Farming, MN. After retiring from farming, he became a bus driver and bulk milk truck driver. Jerry also played amateur baseball for Farming. He was very handy and enjoyed painting and other maintenance projects, as well as, dancing to polkas and waltzes. Jerry had a great sense of humor and was quite the jokester and “troublemaker.” He also loved to socialize and play cards with friends. Jerry was a member of the Farming Township Board, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial, Knights of Columbus and the Richmond American Legion.

Survivors include his wife, Jenny; children, Shirley (Clarence) Simon, Rick (Eileen), Deb (Doug) Paul; daughter-in-law Cindy; grandchildren, Brian (Emily), Brent (Jayme), Kristen, Dan (Lisa), Kelli (Garrett), Nikki (Stefan), Heather, Tony, Tonya; 6 great grandchildren and brothers, Werner and Ralph.

He was preceded in death by his son, Allen and sisters-in-law, Janet and Monica.

Jerry’s family would like to thank the team at Assumption Home and CentraCare Hospice for their wonderful care.