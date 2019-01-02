Jerome E. Pfannenstein, 91, St. Cloud and formerly of Waite Park

July 8, 1927 - January 2, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Jerome E. Pfannenstein, age 91 of St. Cloud and formerly of Waite Park who passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Reverend Douglas Liebsch will officiate. Burial with military honors will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Jerome was born July 8, 1927 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to John and Margaret (Philippi) Pfannenstein. He served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. Jerome married Beatrice K. Nierenhausen on October 9, 1948 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. He was employed as a carman by the Great Northern and later the Burlington Northern Railroads for 42 years, retiring in 1986. Jerome and Bea also owned and operated the Riverside Café in Sartell. Jerome will be remembered for his love of music playing the guitar, steel guitar in a country western band and visiting area nursing homes.

Jerome was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428 and St. Joseph’s Parish and delivered meals-on-wheels.

Jerome is survived by his three daughters, Sandy Lewellyn of Sartell, Jean (Myron) Knutson of Fargo, North Dakota, Michelle Kranz of St. Cloud; two grandchildren, Kelley Lewellyn and Nick Kranz; brother, Ron of St. Cloud; two sisters, Elaine Wojtanowicz of Rice and Barbara Mishler of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bea on April 5, 2002; three brothers, Melvin, Harold and Norm; two sisters, Doreen Russell and Elsie Brown.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Jerome’s family would like to thank the staff of the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Medical Center, building 49-1 for their superb care.