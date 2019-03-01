Jenny Kristine Decker, 44, Big Lake

October 16, 1974 - February 27, 2019

Jenny Decker passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at her residence in Elk River at the age of 44. A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake, Minnesota, with a time of sharing at 7:30 PM at the funeral home.

Jenny Kristine Decker was born on October 16, 1974, in Edina, MN, to Kevin and Judy Decker. After graduating high school, Jenny was a stay at home mom who was extremely proud of her three children. She enjoyed shopping, watching animal documentaries, and oldies music. Jenny was loving, caring, and empathetic and gravitated towards animals and animals gravitated towards her. Jenny also enjoyed playing card games and was a collector of anything turtle, be it a piece of jewelry or an inexpensive trinket that caught her eye. She was always giving back, and her family and friends meant the world to her. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Jenny is survived by her children, Darrian “DJ” Decker-Nordstrom of Monticello, Mason Decker-Scholl of Zimmerman, and Brielle Decker-Nordstrom of Zimmerman; mother, Judy Decker of Big Lake; father Kevin Decker and his wife Michelle of Zimmerman; fiancé, Chad Marsh of Minneapolis; sister, Amy Kruger of Big Lake; and nephews, Logan and Gavin Kruger.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Darren Orten; grandparents, Virgil and Agnes Decker, and James and Margaret Laster; and uncle, Steve Laster.

Memorials are preferred to your local humane society in remembrance of Jenny’s love of animals.