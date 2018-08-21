Jennifer L. Larson, 34, Sauk Rapids

May 3, 1984 – August 20, 2018

Jennifer Lynn Larson, age 34, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Monday, August 20, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Jennifer was born May 3, 1984 in St. Louis Park, MN to William Strunk and Phyllis Larson. She enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, nature, animals, gaming and Disney movies. Jennifer loved spending time with family and friends, most of all with her children and fiancé Cory.

Survivors include her sons, Joseph and Darian; fiancé Cory Montury of Sauk Rapids, MN; mother Phyllis Larson of Rice, MN; half-brother David Strunk and half-sister Sandra Strunk

She was preceded in death by her father, uncles, Donald Larson, Jr. and Randall Larson, and grandparents, Donald Sr. and Phyllis V. Larson.

Memorials are preferred to Pulmonary Hypertension Research.